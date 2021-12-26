Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Invites Applications for Engineering PhD Programme

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has invited applications for admission to the full-time engineering PhD programme. The last date to apply for the programme is till December 31.

The varsity is offering PhD in aerospace engineering, chemical engineering, civil, Computational Engineering & Networking (CEN), computer science, artificial intelligence, cyber security, earth sciences, electronics and communications engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, materials science and engineering (multidisciplinary), mechanical engineering, sustainable development, and wireless networks and applications.

Also read| upGrad Launches Full-Stack Developer Programme, Students to Pay After Getting ‘Dream Job’

The programmes with scholarships are also available at the varsity’s campuses at Amritapuri (Kollam, Kerala), Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Chennai. Under this provision, students would receive scholarships up to Rs 50,000 per month along with funded positions, claims the university.

Applicants with CGPA above 6.5 at the master’s degree in ME, MTech, MSc, MCA, MS by Research, and MPhil are eligible to apply. Additionally, candidates who have CSIR, UGC NET, GATE qualification is a plus. Candidates can apply at aoap.amrita.edu.

Read| IIT Guwahati Ties up with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham for Research, Academics Collaboration

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline to submit the MPhil and PhD thesis. The postgraduate research scholars will now have to submit their thesis by June 30, 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UGC has decided to give an additional extension of six months, shifting the final date of submission to June 30, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.