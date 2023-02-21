CHANGE LANGUAGE
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Invites Applications for Mass Communication Programmes
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Invites Applications for Mass Communication Programmes

February 21, 2023, 17:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Candidates for the BA and MA Mass Communication programme can submit their applications online by visiting the official website- aoap.amrita.edu

Candidates for the BA and MA Mass Communication programme can submit their applications online by visiting the official website- aoap.amrita.edu

The programmes include courses in print journalism, multimedia and online journalism, photography, television production, web design and animation, advertising, public relations, event management, and digital marketing communication

Admission applications for Undergraduate (BA) and Postgraduate (MA) degree programme in Mass Communications are now open in Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BA and MA programmes in mass communication by visiting the official website — aoap.amrita.edu

The admission procedure for 2023-24 is a hybrid process with the following stages – submission of online application, offline entrance examination and in-person interview, seat allotment, and certificate verification. The eligibility criteria for BA demand a minimum of 50 per cent in the Senior Secondary Board Examination and for MA 50 per cent in the undergraduate course in any discipline.

The programmes include courses in print journalism, multimedia and online journalism, photography, television production, web design, and animation, advertising, public relations, event management, and digital marketing communication. The courses are a combination of modules related to core media and mass communication subjects, humanities (related to allied disciplines such as sociology, anthropology, environmental science etc.), and open electives (with a focus on building social responsibility and an Indian consciousness).

To foster an industry-academia connect, the programmes have in-built Media based projects – online and broadcast options (with portfolio enhancement and industry collaboration), multi-disciplinary academic research, and one semester-long mandatory internship. Students get opportunities to showcase their skills and work with government, non-governmental , corporate, and media organizations. Skill enhancement workshops, expert lectures, on-the-job training, and field visits are integrated into the pedagogy.

The BA Mass Communication and MA Communication programmes offered by the Department of  Mass Communication at Amrita University follow the UNESCO model curricula for media education following a conviction that professional standards are essential to a media system that can foster democracy, dialogue, and development.

February 21, 2023, 17:03 IST
February 21, 2023, 17:15 IST
