Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, QNu Labs Tie Up for Research in Quantum Computing

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with QNu Labs for further research, education and development of quantum-based security and computing technologies. This joint effort will also overlook the potential commercial applications of quantum safe internet technologies.

As per the official press release by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, “With quantum computing and cybersecurity opening up incredible opportunities for both research and business, this collaborative agreement will be focused on a commitment to foster awareness of the benefits of Quantum Communication Technology for Quantum Safe Internet and broad telecommunications network security in India."

Dr P. Venkat Rangan, Vice Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham commented , “As quantum computing continues to make advancements in qubit technologies, scaling architectures, algorithms, applications, software tools, and more, it simultaneously fuels the urgency for a major transition in cryptography across the internet as we know it today. We are very pleased to be working with a pioneer in the field of quantum cryptology in India, to develop secure communications solutions for a number of industries such as healthcare, finance and banking as well as government and military institutions.”

Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO at QNu Labs said, “A robust collaboration between the academia and industry will augur well for our developing economy, enabling innovation and growth in the education system while bringing research capabilities to the industry projects. Partnership between Amrita and QNu is one such step in augmenting capabilities in India in the Quantum Communication and Security area. We expect to leverage the expertise of Amrita college faculty and students in our products.”

Besides, the varsity has also set-up the Amrita Center for Cybersecurity Systems and Networks (ACSN) for innovative research in quantum security for establishing international collaborations and training students. The new research facility aims to take the study and applications of quantum theory to the next level by using new technologies for information security, connectivity and computing.

