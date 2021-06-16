Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to Conduct AEEE 2021 Phase 3 in July

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will conduct Phase 3 of AEEE 2021 from July 11 to 14 for BTech admissions to the university. The application process for the AEEE 2021 Phase 3 will begin from June 21 and conclude on July 5 on its official website. Candidates who attempted AEEE 2021 in Phase 1 and 2 also have the opportunity to improve their marks in Phase 3. The examination will be fully online in remote proctored mode.

The eligibility for appearing in the AEEE test is class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board with not less than 55 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics separately, and an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Candidates seeking admission should be born on or after July 1, 2000.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham also accepts JEE Mains, SAT, Pearson UG Entrance Examination (PUEE) scores as well.

Following the AEEE 2021 exams, successful candidates will have to appear for an online counselling session to be conducted individually to discuss the prospective engineering programs available, based on the grade.

Candidates can also apply for admissions to the BTech Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP) at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham that will start in the first week of August. CSAP for the BTech programmes are offered by the university at its campuses in Amritapuri (Kerala), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Coimbatore. The courses will be fully online.

Some of the courses include Automation & Robotics, Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence are offered. A minimum of three rounds of the seat allotment process will be conducted so that the candidates can exercise the sliding option. Further, 50 per cent of seats are reserved with scholarship fees for top-ranked students.

Those who register for CSAP are allotted the branch most preferred by the candidate. Meritorious candidates will get the seats with scholarship fees. Candidates with a good rank can avail the scholarship.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s office of admissions and outreach will also be conducting a series of sessions under the DISHA platform to educate all prospective engineering students about future possibilities in each BTech stream.

Besides, faculty from Amrita School of Engineering, Chennai, will be conducting “TechTalk” sessions on technologies of the future and how various engineering branches are synced with these. It is designed to ensure a smoother transition from class 12 to the engineering stream, keeping in mind that no physical classes have been held for the school students since February 2020. The programme intends to create proper awareness among students and parents about various branches of engineering.

