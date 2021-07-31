Amrut Mahotsav: Edu Minister Asks Students to Share Videos Singing National Anthem

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday invited parents, teachers and students studying in schools and colleges across India to sing the national anthem and upload their entries as part of the ‘Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations to mark the 75th Independence Day of India on August 15, 2022.

Organized on the auspicious occasion of 75th anniversary of Independence #AmrutMahotsav, I request everyone, especially young friends, teachers and parents studying in schools, colleges, to sing our national anthem with full enthusiasm and passion and upload their videos on http://rashtragaan.in," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

How to Participate in Amrut Mahotsav

In the attached poster by the Ministry of Culture, interested participants are required to follow the following the steps to participate:

Step 1: Scan QR code provided in the poster.

Step 2: Fill in your name and date of birth.

Step 3: Record yourself singing the national anthem while standing.

Step 4: Upload your entry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here