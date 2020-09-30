Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AMU Admission 2020: Aligarh Muslim University Revises Entrance Exam Schedule; Check Details Here

Candidates, who are preparing for the undergraduate entrance examination, will be able to download the AMU 2020 admit card by November 22.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
Aligarh Muslim University
File photo of ALigarh Muslim University

The Aligarh Muslim University admission test for undergraduate degree and diploma courses have been rescheduled. The details related the same were put out by the Office of the Controller of Exams at the Aligarh Muslim University on the official website at amu.ac.in. Now, the examination will be held on November 29. Earlier, the entrance examination was slated to take place on November 1.

The AMU entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes includes Science, Arts and Commerce, Engineering and Architecture. The entrance test will be held in an offline mode. The examintion centre change window will open from October 1 to October 7.

Additionally, candidates who have applied for the entrance examinations can visit the official website of the university to check the revised entrance examination schedule.

Candidates, who are preparing for the undergraduate entrance examination, will be able to download the AMU 2020 admit card by November 22. However, the AMU 2020 postgraduate programmes entrance test dates are scheduled to be announced soon and are not in yet.

AMU 2020 admit card: How to download -

  • Step 1: Visit at amucontrollerexams.com

  • Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “AMU admit card 2020”

  • Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

  • Step 4: AMU 2020 admit card will be displayed

  • Step 5: Download and keep the printed out admit card safely

According to the official notification, AMU 2020 admission tests were postponed due to the Bihar State Assembly Elections which will be held in three phases between October 28 and November 7, 2020. Also, upcoming festivals like Dussehra, Deepavali and so on played a factor in the postponement.

The entrance examinations have been rescheduled to accommodate students from Bihar and adjoining states to be able to take the admission test without any difficulty.

