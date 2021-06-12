AMU Admission 2021: Application Process Begins, Know How to Apply, Entrance Test

The admission process has started at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for several courses inlcuding BSc, BA, BCom, engineering, and law courses. The last date to fill the application form is July 8 without any late fee. However, one can apply till July 15 with a late fee of Rs 300. The candidates can apply for AMU admission on its official website www.amucontrollerexams.com.

The selection of candidates will be done through the AMU admission test. The exam will be of one objective type paper of 100 marks. The entrance test will be held in pen and paper-based mode. The test shall be conducted at various centres in Aligarh (UP), Lucknow (UP), Srinagar (J&K), Kolkata (WB), Patna (Bihar), Kozhikode (Kerala) & Khanapara (Meghalaya).

AMU UG admission 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the AMU official website at www.amucontrollerexams.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Guide to Admission 2021-22 & Admission Forms for various courses are available now” under the ‘Admission tab’

Step 3: On the next page, click on ‘Application forms’

Step 4: Register yourself by providing essential details and a valid email id as well as mobile number

Step 5: Once the registration is done, re-login using the registration details

Step 6: Fill in all the required details and upload the scanned copy of the coloured Photo with white background, Signature, and thumb impression in JPG format

Step 7: Pay the required application fee and submit

AMU UG admission 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The applicants must have passed the Senior Secondary School Certificate exam or equivalent with at least 55% marks in the relevant subjects.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of a candidate must not exceed 24 years as on July in the year of admission.

