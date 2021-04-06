AMU Admissions 2021: Entrance Exams from June 20, Check Schedule

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the AMU 2021 entrance test schedule for various undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes on its official website amucontrollerexams.com. The AMU admission test 2021 is scheduled to be held from June 20 to July 11 in two sessions from 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm. The duration of the exam will be two-hour for each of the courses.

1. BSc Honours - June 20, from 10 am to 12 pm

2. B Com Honours - June 20, from 10 am to 12 pm

3. BA Honours - June 20, from 4 pm to 6 pm

4. Bridge Course- June 21, from 4 pm to 6 pm

5. BA LLB - June 27, from 4 pm to 6 pm

6. BTEch, BArch 1 Paper - June 27, from 10 am to 12 pm

7. MBA, MBA (IB), MBA (Islamic banking and financing)- July 4, from 10 am to 12 pm

8. BEd - July 4, from 4 pm to 6 pm

9. SSSC (Science stream), Diploma in BTech - July 11, from 10 am to 12 pm

10. SSSC (Humanities, Commerce) - July 11, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

The registration process for the AMU Entrance Test will be starting shortly on the official website. Interested candidates need to complete the registration process for AMU admission 2021 on or before the last date of submission. Only successful applicants will be allowed to take the exam.

The AMU entrance test is conducted in pen and paper-based mode. The varsity is yet to release the dates for the postgraduate entrance exams.