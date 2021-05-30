AMU Asks Students to Vacate Hostel

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice Chancellor (VC) in an online meeting notified the provosts of Halls/NRSC and other university officials that several students are residing in the campus hostels. The letter added that the Dean Student’s Welfare and Proctor, AMU will write to all the provosts of the hostels asking them to vacate all the students.

The letter further stated that the parents of the students still residing in the hostels will notified as well. “In order to vacate the hostels, a separate letter will be sent to the parents of the bonafide students at present residing in the hostels by the concerned Provost to call their ward to come back to their respective homes," it read. The letter will be sent through email as well as by post to the parents. Besides, the security staff has been advised to keep a strict check of the campus.

The AMU VC has also asked all faculty and staff members to register for vaccination on the CoWin app and “get themselves vaccinated at the earliest".

Earlier, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) also requested its teaching and non-teaching staff to get vaccinated. In a letter, the varsity stated that teachers are considered role models by other sections of the society, hence, they could lead by examples and motivate others “to shake off their hesitancy and receive vaccination."

“There is no option other than the medical intervention, that is vaccination, to fight the Corona Virus. We cannot be safe unless all of us vaccinated," the letter by Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here