AMU Increase MBBS Seats at JNMC, Step Taken to Meet Rise in Student Intake

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will increase its MBBS seat this year from 150 to 200 due to a rise in student intake, informed AMU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor. The infrastructure and faculty will also be scaled up at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), which is the constituent medical college under AMU.

National Medical Commission under @MoHFW_INDIA has accepted AMU’s application for increasing the number of MBBS seats from 150 to 200. To meet rise in student intake we have scaled up infrastructure & faculty (sic)," Prof Mansoor tweeted

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has also accepted the application by AMU to increase the number of MBBS seats. However, the implementation will be done from next year after an inspection survey is conducted by NMC officials.

“Now, that the Covid pandemic has re-affirmed the importance of an adequate number of qualified and skilled human resources in health, it is imperative that the number of MBBS seats increase in JNMC and medical colleges across the country," said Prof Mansoor told Hindustan Times.

The UP Nurses and Midwives Council has upgraded the general nursing and midwifery (GNM) course conducted by JNMC to a BSc nursing degree with an intake of 20 students. This comes following a notification by the Indian Nursing Council.

“UP Nurses and Midwives Council has no objection for GNM course conducted by JNMC, AMU to be upgraded as a BSc Nursing course. The permission has been accorded," reads the letter of permission by the Registrar.

