AMU Launches New Courses in Floriculture, Communication Engineering Among Others

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has introduced a series of new courses at undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), postgraduate diploma, and diploma levels. These courses will be available for the upcoming academic sesssions 2021-22.

The new courses at the master’s level include MSc (Horticulture) Floriculture and Landscape Architecture and MSc (Agriculture) Agronomy, MA Quranic Studies, Diploma in Communication Engineering, and MA International Politics.

Apart from that, the university has introduced MSc Data Science and MSc Cyber Security and Digital Forensics in the Faculty of Science.

The varsity has also added BSc Nursing in Paramedical courses with specialisations in various fields such as Optometry, Operation Theatre Technology, Dialysis Therapy Technology, Medical Radiology and Imaging Technology, Medical Laboratory Sciences, and Physiotherapy.

The Centre of Professional Courses at AMU will also offer Diploma in Elementary Education, Diploma in Animation and Multimedia, Diploma in Wound Care and Dressings, Diploma in Nursing (Unani) and Diploma in Orthopaedic and Plaster Techniques.

PG Diploma in Business Ethics and Human Rights, Business Analytics, Business Management, International Business, Actuarial Sciences, Business and Computational Mathematics, Corporate Laws and Industrial Relations, Food Technology (Processing and Preservation), Investment Management and Assets Valuations (Plant and Machinery) have also been to the list of new courses to be offered by the varsity.

Meanwhile, AMU has started the admission process for BSc, BA, BCom, engineering, and law courses. Candidates can fill the application form by July 8 without any late fee or by July 15 with a late fee of Rs 300. Selection of candidates will be done through the AMU admission test that will consists of an objective type paper of 100 marks. The entrance test will be held in pen and paper-based mode and will be conducted at various centres in Aligarh (UP), Lucknow (UP), Srinagar (J&K), Kolkata (WB), Patna (Bihar), Kozhikode (Kerala) & Khanapara (Meghalaya).

