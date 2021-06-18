AMU Relaxes Covid-19 Restrictions Amid Cautions, Faculty over 60 Years to Continue Working from Home

Now, 50 percent of staff across various are allowed on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus as the varsity relaxes curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers, however, will continue to teach via online classes. As per the university rules, employees willing to travel out of Aligarh can do so, if they are granted leaves from the competent authorities.

After several deaths were reported among AMU staff due to the coronavirus, the varsity is no cautious in reopening. Employees over 60-years are asked to only work from home despite the relaxations. Further, people living in the containment zones shall continue to be exempted from coming to office till the zones are de-notified.

A notice of the Office of Registrar, AMU stated that the offices shall remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Employees who are not scheduled to attend offices on weekdays will be working from home, however, they will have to make themselves available through phone and/or any electronic means of communication at all times.

“All heads of the departments/offices of the university are requested to depute minimum staff to facilitate the teachers, who want to avail the facility of the department for examination purposes," an official notice by AMU read.

Essential services including medical services, sanitation, electricity, water supply, residential hall services, central automobile workshop, telephone department, proctor’s office, and computer centre will continue to work as per the direction of the heads of the concerned department or office, the notification added.

The university has urged its faculty and staff members to strictly maintain Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, proper sanitisation, and maintain physical distance.

AMU Registrar, Abdul Hamid said, “Crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, and other common areas such as refreshment kiosks and parking lots should be avoided. Meetings as far as possible should be conducted online, entries of outsiders in the campus must be curtailed."

