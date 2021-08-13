AMU Schools Not Being De-recognition, Clarify Authorities

After a 20-year-old was dropped out of army recruitment camp allegedly because the recruiters claim that Aligarh Muslim University of Board of Secondary and Senior Secondary Education (also known as AMU board) is not recognised by the UP government, the varsity has clarified that all its schools are government-approved.

University spokesperson stated that there is no truth regarding the controversy of de-recognition of any AMU Schools. All the University schools are duly recognised by various authorities and their results are also provided annually to the Ministry of Education.

Presently, the University is running 10 schools. Schools are imparting education to thousands of students and they possess all the requisite approvals from the government.

“These schools have been established under section 12 (1) and (2) of the AMU Act, 1920 enacted by an Act of parliament. Further, the Senior Secondary Schools (Boys/Girls) are approved and recognised by University Grants Commission vide letter no. F.2-54/82(D-1) dated Mary 2, 1984," AMU authorities said in an official statement.

Regarding the ongoing controversy over the rejection of AMU School documents during Army recruitment, the University spokesperson informed that the issue is being taken up at an appropriate level. “We have provided all relevant documents to the Army recruitment authorities. A copy of these papers has also been provided to the aggrieved student. We are hopeful that the issue will be settled soon," he said.

Various prominent Testing Agencies of the country including the National Testing Agency, IITs/NITs and other Engineering institutions, JEE Mains and Advance Test, NEET all recognise the certificate issued by the AMU Board of Secondary & Senior Secondary Education. Even all Universities and other institutions across the world recognise AMU Schools.

The AMU Board is also recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) which grants recognition to various Boards.

