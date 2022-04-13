AMU Student Union Demands Arrest of Professor Who Said Brahma Raped His Daughter

The BJP students union staged a protest on Tuesday demanding immediate arrest and dismissal of an assistant professor of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) medical college for allegedly “insulting" Hindu deities during a classroom lecture. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held protests at the Civil Lines police station.

The leader of the students wing, Amit Goswami alleged that Dr Jitendra Kumar of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of the AMU had “conspired to deliberately defame" Hindu religious sentiments. Civil Lines Circle Officer of Police S Pandey said a probe into the matter was underway and necessary action would follow.

AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor had earlier constituted a four-member committee to look into the matter. The professor was earlier suspended after a video clip of his power-point class lecture on the subject of rape went viral on social media last week. A case was also registered against him at the Civil Lines police station based on a complaint filed by a BJP youth leader.

Kumar had allegedly hurt the “religious sentiments" and has been issued a show-cause notice. The professor had shown a slide show in class in which he gave a “mythical reference of rape.” As per reports, he taught about rape in India and its historical and religious reference during one of his classes.

One of the slides during the lecture talked about the story of Brahma raping his daughter, Indra’s impersonation of Rishi Gautam, and raping his wife, tulsi vivah: lord Vishnu raping the wife of king Jalandhar. It also talked about Nirbhaya rape, the Mathura rape case, and different types of marriages as per Hindu traditions.

The assistant professor with the Department of Forensic Science, had later issued an unconditional apology. He stated that it was a mistake on his part and further gave assurance that nothing like this will not occur in the future again.

— with inputs from PTI

