AMU UG Admission 2022: Aligarh Muslim University Begins Counselling Registration for CUET Candidates

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has started the registrations for undergraduate (UG) admission 2022 November 20. The candidates who have appeared in Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for UG programmes can register through the official website- amu.ac.in till November 21. The AMU UG admission includes the candidate’s registration, documents upload, choice filling, and submission of the online application.

As per the official release, the verification of documents of candidates registered for AMU UG admission will be held between November 22 and November 23. The re-submission of required documents against rejection will be held on November 24. The verification of re-submitted documents will be held on November 25, 2022. The university will commence the preparation and display of the first merit list from November 26 to 27.

The candidates who will get selected in the AMU UG first merit list need to accept the admission and pay the admission fee from November 28 to November 29, 2022. The last date to accept the admission and pay the admission fee with late charges is November 30.

AMU UG Admission 2022: Steps To Register Online

- Step 1: First, go to the official website- amu.ac.in

- Step 2: Click on the “AMU UG registration” link available on the homepage.

- Step 3: Enter the basic details and generate login credentials.

- Step 4: After the registration is complete, upload documents and fill in the choices

- Step 5: Submit the form and download the confirmation page

- Step 6: Take a print of the AMU CUET application form.

This year admission to AMU will be based on Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUET) scores rather than a separate admission exam administered by the university. The CUET (UG) 2022 was conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, and others, through a computer-based test (CBT). CUET was conducted by National Testing Agency.

