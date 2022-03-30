An Emotional And Enriching Throwback To BYJU’S Young Genius Season 2 Awaits Viewers In Its Final Episode

There’s no denying the deep, meaningful impact of BYJU’S Young Genius season 2 over the past few weeks. Every week, host Anand Narasimhan introduced young prodigies from across India to an eager audience. Along with celebrity guests who nurtured and also got inspired by them, the season of discovery that India’s young generation has was there for everyone to see. In a grand throwback and recap of all the previous episodes, Narasimhan looks back fondly at some of the most cherished memories of #BYJUSYoungGenius2.

The episode begins with the complete theme song being performed by musician and singer Salim Merchant. As Narasimhan enters the BYJU’S Young Genius season 2 studio for the last time, he reminds us of the crucial role that the judges of the show played in selecting the young geniuses who were showcased this season.

As for the judges, they admit to being in awe of some of the talent they’ve discovered as author Amish Tripathi says congratulating the show and its format. Musician Shankar Mahadevan says that some of the young geniuses are actually transforming humanity itself, an inspiring achievement at such a tender age.

Narasimhan moves on to clip of young geniuses themselves who’ve appeared on the show and left everyone amazed with their talent and skillset. Be it World Kickboxing Champion Tajamul Islam’s high kicks or National Gold Medalist in Wrestling Chanchala Kumari lifting her idol Geeta Phogat who’s 20 kilos heavier than her, or even watching sitar maestro Adhiraj Chaudhuri play bits of 600 notes in a minute, some moments from the show are nothing if not iconic.

One can watch them on loop and yet never feel tired. They also showcase the very best of the unique skills that these young geniuses have to offer. For these young prodigies, meeting their idols was a great way to study their reactions and watch the joy in their face at different moments in the entire season of BYJU’S Young Genius season 2.

Whether it was watching the amazed reaction of Chanchala Kumari when her idol Geeta Phogat walked in, the way Kalaripayattu exponent Neelakandan Nair’s eyes lit up when he saw Vidyut Jammwal and even the shocked reaction that Tajamul had on her face when Olympic Bronze-medal winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain walked in were priceless to witness.

This season of #BYJUSYoungGenius2 also packs a lot of emotional punch, especially when we see just how proud parents are of their genius wards. Starting with Tajamul’s father who talks about crying when her daughter left for Italy to crying tears of joy watching her win the finals or classical dancer Nila Nath’s father talking about how she took up dancing at the age of three when her mother passed away and so many others, this segment is a tear-jerker as well as a reminder that parents play the first role in recognising and representing their wards’ potential to the world.

As much as we laud the young geniuses who appear on the show, it is their parents who deserve the first round of applause and a salute for recognising their child’s inner genius.

The vibe quickly changes from tears to joy as yet another segment showcases the quirky and naughty side of some of the geniuses. We can’t get over swimmers Jai Jaswanth casually answering dosa and idli to how he would cross longer distances in the sea or Abdul Quadir Indori casually making tall claims with his innocent face to have fun with his friends and family members.

The most exciting part of the episode though, belongs to the segment that highlighted some of the unseen footage that did not make the final cut in the individual episode where the young geniuses were first seen.

This includes Tajamul showing Lovlina how to practice her intro move in the episode, Neelakandan’s stick work that prompts Vidyut to join in and applaud his skills as well as young abstract painter Advait Kolarkar making an entire painting of abstract art on the show that left our jaws on the ground.

Of course, our favourite moment is when board games designer Veer Kashyap pulls a card trick with actress Mouni Roy and leaves everyone impressed, including us!

With so much going for it, the last episode of BYJU’S Young Genius season 2 is a must-watch not just to relive some of the best moments from the entire season but also to discover once again why we all need to take inspiration from these young prodigies and try and make a difference in our own lives as well. Don’t miss the final episode before BYJU’S Young Genius returns next season. Watch the entire extended episode here.

