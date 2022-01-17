Anant Uni Fellow Invents Device That Create Energy From Traffic, Wins Global Award

Jeremiah Thoronk, a fellow of Climate Action at Anant National University has been awarded the Global Student Prize 2021 for inventing a device that uses kinetic energy from traffic and pedestrians to generate clean power. He has been awarded $100,000 by Chegg.org at UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris.

A student from Sierra Leone, Jeremiah has been awarded the prize in recognition of making a real impact on learning through clean energy invention, said the university. “An advocate of renewable energy solutions, he has been actively researching, developing, and designing various innovations such as solar systems and cold chain logistics elements for efficient cooling systems," it added.

Also read| TERI, SAP India Partners to Achieve Sustainability, Create Climate Change Awareness

He has authored numerous energy-related articles and has received numerous international accolades including, Commonwealth Youth Award for Excellence in Development 2021 – Africa, the United Nations (UN) Academic Impact Millennium Fellow, United Nations, and the Millennium Campus Network, among others.

Anant Fellowship for Climate Action is a one-year global programme focusing on climate change solutions, boasts an eclectic mix of climate solutions across geographical locations, professions, and age groups. The current cohort comprises 24 fellows from 13 countries across various domains, including microbiology research, biodiversity conservation, AI and data science, environmental activism, corporate sustainability, agriculture, marine ecosystems, and many more.

Read| IIM Udaipur Launches Incubation Programme for Startups on Climate Change

“It is committed to strengthening the global climate action community by bringing together climate experts such as faculty members, mentors, alumni, and partners on a common platform to engage in meaningful dialogue, learning, and collaboration. The fellowship is looking for expanding its network of climate change solutionaries and is inviting applications to join the one of its kind programme to build sustainable solutions," the university said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.