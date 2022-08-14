Andhra Govt Releases Rs 694 Crore Benefitting 11.02 lakh Students Under Jagananna Vidya Deevena

Andhra Pradesh government distributed Rs 694 crores to 11.02 lakh students as part of quarterly fees from April to June 2022 reimbursement under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

In a special program organised at Bapatla, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy deposited the amount in the accounts of bank accounts of the student’s mothers on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said total fees reimbursement was done, irrespective of the amount, and the money was deposited into the account as part of the social and economic empowerment of women on the Raksha Bandhan festive day.

Describing education as a valuable treasure, the Chief Minister said such initiatives would be remembered by the students for a long time to come and will increase their self-confidence.

“In a fast-paced world, we should catch up with the evolving changes and we should prepare our SC, ST, BCs, minorities, and EBCs to face the competitive world in the coming days and our Government will stand up for all help. That is why we have brought not just primary but even higher education under Right to Education and are implementing total fees reimbursement be it Rs 30,000 or Rs 1, 00,000.” Jagan said.

He also stated that this scheme should help in bringing out an engineer, doctor or collector from each house and the fees reimbursement will be done quarterly and the amount will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of mothers in the same quarter.

He told that they also cleared the dues of two years of the previous government amounting to Rs 1,178 crores which were not paid.

The CM said that they spent Rs 11,715 crores towards Jagananna Vidaya Deevena and Jagananna Vasati Deevena during the three years and the various welfare measures being taken up by our government to revolutionize the education system include Jagananna Amma Vodi, YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Jagananna Gorumuddha, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Mana Badi Nadu Nedu, English medium, Byjus pact among others.

“We have spent Rs 53,000 crore on education during the past three years with Amma Vodi topping the list at Rs 19,618 crores, Vidya Kanuka Rs 2,324 crores YSR Sampoorna Poshana Rs 4,895 crores among others to increase the GER ratio,” Reddy said.

Deputy Chief Minister K Satyanarayana, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, Kona Raghupati, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and officials were among those present.

