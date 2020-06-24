Andhra Govt to Take Decision Soon on UG, PG Final Semester Exam Due to Covid-19 Crisis

Andhra Pradesh government is expected to announce its decision anytime soon on conducting or cancelling the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) final semester exams, amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in the state.

According to several media reports, state Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday conducted a meeting with the vice chancellors of all universities through video conferencing to seek suggestions regarding the matter. The minister said that all the suggestions by the vice chancellors will be discussed with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will take the final decision.

The Hindu reported that Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan had also urged the state government to cancel the UG and PG final year exams citing coronavirus crisis.

Last week, the Andhra Pradesh government had cancelled all state board Class 10 examinations amid growing concerns among parents about the safety of students during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state government had also announced cancellation of all supplementary and improvement examinations for Intermediate Board (Class 12) and all students will be promoted to the next level.