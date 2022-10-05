Andhra High School Dropout Becomes First Computer-Based Wood Designer in Village, Generates Jobs

A high school dropout from Andhra Pradesh has been inspiring many by utilizing technology in creating designs on household items made of wood. Apart from earning good profits in wood designing, he has been providing employment to others by expanding his area of business.

Tangeti Raju is a native of Anakapalli district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh had put a stop to formal education due to family reasons and financial problems. In search of livelihood, he learned to operate computers from his friends. But that was not sufficient for him to earn income to lead a happy life. He came to know that there is no computer-based wood designing in and around Narsipatnam where people have to depend on the handmade designs by the carpenters on their household wood items such as doors, windows, and others.

He thought of starting a business of computer-based wood designing at Narsipatnam. With the help of his friends, Raju learned the techniques of making designs on household items made of wood on computers. He bought the machine for the purpose and started his business in Narsipatnam.

Within a short period, Raju became a household name in and around Narsipatnam where people preferred his computer-based designs to the handmade designs by the carpenters.

Whoever wishes to get a design on the doors and windows of their house has been approaching Raju without a second thought.

When News18 contacted, Raju said that he has been charging a minimum of Rs 10,000 based on the design as per the customer’s taste. He also said that he has been providing employment to other people with his business.

