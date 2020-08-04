Take the pledge to vote

Andhra Pradesh Board Releases AP Inter Re-verification 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 Today at bie.ap.org.in

AP Inter Re-verification Results 2020: The AP Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year Re-verification Result 2020 was released by the board on its official websites at bie.ap.gov.in and apbie.apcfss.in.

August 4, 2020
Andhra Pradesh Board Releases AP Inter Re-verification 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 Today at bie.ap.org.in
Image for representation.

AP Inter Re-verification Results 2020 | The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has announced AP Inter Re-verification Result 2020 for 1st year and 2nd year examinations. The AP Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year Re-verification Result 2020 was released by the board on its official websites at bie.ap.gov.in and apbie.apcfss.in. Candidates will be able to check their result by typing in their roll number and registration number on the result page. The board last week announced the AP Inter 1st Year, 2nd Year short marks memos.

Due to heavy traffic the official website will take more than expected time to load, so candidates can check their result on these websites as well - educationandhra.com, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.

AP Inter Re-verification Results 2020: Here's how to check scores -

  • Step 1: Visit at bie.ap.gov.in

  • Step 2: Click on AP Inter re-verification results 1st year, 2nd year

  • Step 3: Now, type the required details in the box

  • Step 4: Click on view result

  • Step 5: Download the AP Inter Re-verification Result 2020

In case of any problem with the result, candidates are advised to visit the official website and get in touch with the concerned authorities immediately.

