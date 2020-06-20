Andhra Govt Cancels Class 10 State Board Examinations, Over 6 Lakh Students to be Promoted

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced cancellation of all state board Class 10 examinations amid growing concerns among parents about the safety of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This would mean about 6.2 lakh students, who were scheduled to appear for Class 10 (SSC- Secondary School Certificate) examinations in July, will now be promoted to the next class and considered as 'passed'.

The exams were initially scheduled to be held in March/April and were postponed twice due to the lockdown that was imposed nationally to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

However, after the recent relaxations, the state government had decided the exams would be held in mid-July. Accordingly, preparations were also underway to make sure that all precautionary measures were in place at examination centres.

“We have tried our best to conduct examinations following all precautions. We also reduced the number of examinations. However, due to rise in COVID-19 cases, the CM (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) had instructed that all exams be cancelled. Following the CM’s orders, we have announced the cancellation of all exams. This would avoid gathering of a large number of students and the decision has been taken keeping in mind their safety,” Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh told News18.

The state government has also announced cancellation of all supplementary and improvement examinations for Intermediate Board (Class 12) and all students will be promoted to the next level.

Supplementary exams are usually a second attempt by students who are unable to clear a particular subject in the first shot. Improvement exams can be written by any student to get a better grade from the first attempt.

The state board has declared intermediate examination results on June 12. The overall pass percentage for first and second year of intermediate was 59 percent and 63 percent, reportedly.

Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu had also demanded cancellation of Class 10 exams in view of outbreak. Among other leaders who made a similar demands was Bharatiya Janata Party's Kanna Lakshminarayana.

Earlier, child rights organisations had also approached Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to intervene and cancel the Class 10 SSC exams.

“Grading system for class 10 students will be decided. Schools will be roped in, they have something called a comprehensive evaluation. Based on that, grades should be given to Class 10 students,” Minister Suresh said.

The administration in neighbouring Telangana was the first to cancel Class 10 board exams and promote more than 5 lakh students. The decision was taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao right at the neck of the moment before exams. Recently, Tamil Nadu also cancelled the examinations.