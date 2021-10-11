Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Asks Officials to Ensure CBSE Affiliation to All Govt Schools by 2024

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed state officials to take measures to get Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliation for all government schools by 2024.

The Chief Minister also said every school should have proper infrastructure, playgrounds and directed the officials to map schools without playgrounds, acquire required lands and allot playgrounds to those schools, and ensure it is in all pre-high schools in the coming days.

During the review meeting with the education department held at the camp office on Monday, the CM enquired about prevailing conditions in schools after the pandemic, corona preventive measures in schools, and attendance of the students. The officials informed him that there is no significant impact of the COVID-19 in schools due to the preventive measures taken up by the government and added that all the teachers are vaccinated and are attending physical classes.

They said the attendance of students in August was 73 per cent, while it was 82 per cent in September and 85 per cent in October. The official also claimed that 91 per cent of students are offline classes at present.

He said the attendance criterion was exempted due to the COVID-19 situation and directed the officials to link attendance to the Amma Vodi scheme from 2022. Reddy said the main objective of the Amma Vodi scheme is to increase the enrollment of students in schools and added that there is a condition that the children must have a minimum of 75 per cent of attendance to get eligibility for the scheme. Reddy said the financial assistance under the Amma Vodi scheme must be given at the starting of the academic year considering students’ attendance.

The CM instructed the officials to take steps to give a work order for procurement of items under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka by December and ensure Vidya kanuka kits are delivered to students before the schools reopen every year. He also inspected the quality of sports dress, shoes and suggested some changes during the meeting.

Reddy asked the officials to prepare an action plan to make one lakh available at every school for maintenance works. The officials proposed that they would like to give rankings on the performance of schools through social audit and the CM directed them to speak to teachers in this regard. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, and other officials were also present at the meeting.

