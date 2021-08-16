Andhra Pradesh Govt to Strengthen Infrastructure at 15,715 Schools in the State

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has started the Nadu-Nedu initiative to strengthen existing infrastructure for all government schools. Among the facilities that will be strengthened include toilets with running water, drinking water supply, major and minor repairs, electricity, furniture for students and staff, green chalkboards, an English lab, a compulsory compound wall, and a kitchen.

This initiative will be implemented in three years starting from 2020-21 with as many as 15,715 schools being taken up in phase 1 with a financial expenditure of Rs 3669 crores. Phase 2 of this initiative targets 16,368 schools.

Further, the CM will be launching the second phase of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka for the academic year 2021-22, under which, 42,32,064 kits would be distributed to the students studying in government and aided schools across the state at an expenditure of Rs 731.30 crore.

“Along with revamping the infrastructure at schools, the govt is making strides in increasing the attendance of students in government schools, by providing learning material (textbooks, notebooks, workbooks), three pairs of uniforms, one pair of shoes, two pairs of Socks, a school belt and face masks to each student. A dictionary published by SCERT will be distributed to all students from classes I to V and an Oxford dictionary will be distributed to all students from classes VI to X. This will be free cost," the government said.

Among the other initiatives include Jagananna Gorumudda to provide nutritious food to the students as their mid-day meal. The Jagananna Ammavodi, under which, annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 will be given to each mother/guardian belonging to BPL families to ensure that the lack of funds does not come in the way of educating the children. For those families who do not wish to avail of financial assistance, they can opt to receive a laptop instead.

The govt has also set up the Toilet Maintenance fund (TMF) for maintaining the cleanliness of the toilets, urinals, changing rooms, washbasins, and other associated items in all the government schools.

Meanwhile, schools of Andhra Pradesh are reopening schools this August 16, adhering to the instructions and guidelines issued by the govt. The decision was taken after multiple consultations with the state health, medical, and family welfare department.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here