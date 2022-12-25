Andhra Pradesh MP Requests Education Minister to Relax JEE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Chinta Anuradha, the Member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh’s Amalapuram, has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requesting a relaxation in attempts of JEE aspirants. In her letter to Pradhan, the YRS Congress Party MP sought an extra attempt for candidates in JEE Mains and JEE Advanced candidates in the upcoming session. She also sought an appointment with the Union minister for explaining the grievances of students.

“I would request you to Sir to kindly take steps to relax the eligibility criteria of JEE Main 2023 to permit students who passed their class 12 board examination in 2020 to appear for the exam," the letter read. The MP also requested an extra attempt for students to appear in the JEE Advanced.

I would suggest if authorities don’t respond in upcoming 2 weeks, move court. Because every time last minute decision to file petition affects the case and relief sought.#jeemains2023inapril #jeeadvanced2023 #jeemainsinapril https://t.co/HaJM1AFAT3— Mamta Sharma (@AdvMamtaSharma) December 24, 2022

To be eligible for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced, a candidate should have passed Class 12 not more than one academic year before the year in which they plan to sit the engineering entrance test. For JEE Mains, this eligibility is relaxed by a year. Candidates must not have passed Class 12 more than two academic years before the year they are appearing in the test.

Engineering aspirants from across the country have been demanding an extra attempt in the entrance test, citing the trouble encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students argue that their year was wasted due to the suspension of physical classes during the pandemic and they should be given relaxation in the eligibility criteria as a one-time measure.

Meanwhile, session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 is set to be conducted between January 24 and 31. The online registration for the entrance test is already underway and will conclude on January 12. The second session of the entrance test will be held in April. Students who clear JEE Main 2023, will earn eligibility for JEE Advanced for admission into undergraduate engineering courses offered by IIT. The registration process for JEE Advanced 2023 is set to go live on April 30.

