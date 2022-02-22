Andhra Pradesh Schools Refurbishment Project Curtailed

The Andhra Pradesh government has drastically curtailed the Phase-2 works of Mana Badi: Nadu-Nedu to only 3,199 schools as banks showed little interest to lend money for the ambitious programme. On August 16 last year, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the second phase of his flagship programme Mana Badi: Nadu-Nedu’ (our school, then and now) to refurbish over 16,368 state-run schools in the state at a cost of Rs 4,535 crore.

But now, Special Chief Secretary (School Education) B Rajsekhar issued an order on February 19 according administrative sanction for taking up Nadu-Nedu works in only 3,199 schools at a cost of Rs 2,538.96 crore.In fact, during a recent review meeting with the CM, the School Education Department authorities said they would be taking up the Phase-2 works in 12,680 schools with an estimated expenditure of over Rs 4,500 crore. A top official of the School Education Department, however, told.

