AP SSC Board Exam 2023 Timetable Released at bse.ap.gov.in, How to Check

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the date sheet for the 2023 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. Candidates who will be appearing for the class 10 examinations can view the schedule on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. The BSEAP SSC exams are scheduled to be held between April 3 and 18. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

As per the exam timetable, the first 2023 SSC exam will be of first language (group-A) and first language paper-I (composite course). This will be followed by the second language exam on April 6 and then English exam on April 8. The mathematics exam will be held on April 10, science on April 13, and social studies exam on April 15. The last exam on April 18 will be of OSSC main language paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) and SSC vocational course (theory).

AP SSC board exam date sheet 2023: How to download

Step – 1 View the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP).

Step – 2 On the homepage, click on ‘SSC Public Examinations 2023 – Time Table’.

Step – 3 The pdf document of the class 10 date sheet will be displayed on your screen.

Step – 4 Check the dates properly and download the schedule for future reference.

According to BSEAP, “all the academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC Academic Course and OSSC Course candidates.” Students must make sure that they are answering the right combination of question papers in the 2023 SSC examination otherwise their performance can be cancelled. All students are required to report to their designated exam centre only. The performance of the candidate will be cancelled if he/she appears in the wrong examination centre. Students are advised to reach the examination centre well before the scheduled time to avoid the last-minute rush.

