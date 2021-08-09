CHANGE LANGUAGE
Andhra Pradesh to Reopen School for Intermediate Students from August 16

Andhra Pradesh to reopen schools from August 16 (Representational Image)

AP-based schools will be reopened on a voluntary basis and all COVID-19 related protocols including wearing mask, sanitiser, social distancing will be followed.

The Andhra Pradesh government has allowed schools to reopen in physical mode of intermediate second year or class 12 students from August 16. The schools will be reopened on a voluntary basis and all COVID-19 related protocols including wearing masks, sanitiser, social distancing will be followed.

Currently, classes for the new session of AP Inter second-year have begun. The classes have been running in online mode since July 12. The online facility will continue along with the physical classes.

first published:August 09, 2021, 12:36 IST