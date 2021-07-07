Andhra Pradesh to Reopen Schools from August 16, Online Classes from July 12

The Andhra Pradesh government will resume physical classes in the state from August 16, the state Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said on Wednesday. While the online classes will start from July 12.

Offline classes have been shut across the country considering the health and safety of teachers and students due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lockdown-related restrictions. The Bihar government also ordered to reopen schools and colleges in the state from July 7 in a phased manner with 50 per cent attendance on each day.

The Andhra Pradesh government has earlier cancelled the SSC class 10 and Inter 12 examinations. After being pulled up by the Supreme Court, the state education minister had said that the top court directed the AP board to release the results by July 31.

“It will take at least 45 days to conduct and evaluate the intermediate exams. According to the directions of the Supreme Court, it is impossible to conduct the exams. Hence, we have taken this decision for the advantage of the students," Suresh said.

He had also said that a high-power committee will be set up to figure the evaluation criteria and assessment of the board students. The SC had directed the state board to declare results based on internal assessment, however, a detailed assessment formula will be released soon.

