Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 Karnataka: Applications Open For 1,527 Posts Across State

The Women Development and Child Welfare Department (WCD) Karnataka has issued notification for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021. The WCD has invited applications for posts of worker and assistant. The application process is underway and the last date to fill in the application forms is August 23. Candidates, who wish to apply can do so on anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in — the official website of Karnataka Anganwadi recruitment.

Anganwadi recruitment vacancy details:

This recruitment drive to fill vacancies for Anganwadi workers in different districts has begun. There are a total of 1527 vacant posts. The number of posts is different for different districts. The vacancy details are: 93 posts in Haveri district, Dharwad has 91 vacant posts, Raichur has 47, Belagavi has 333, while 147 posts are vacant in Shivamogga and 37 in Yadgir district have 37. Bangalore Rural has 96 posts vacant while Dakshina Kannada has 73. Mysore, Kalaburagi, and Bidar have 166, 331, and 113 vacant posts respectively.

Anganwadi recruitment 2021 educational qualification and age limit:

Candidates, who wish to apply for the vacant posts in all the Karnataka districts, should have passed classes 4, 8 and 9/SSLC from any recognized board or educational institute. The minimum age limit for worker and assistant posts is 18 years, while the maximum age is 35 years.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 salary: The per month salary for the posts of Anganwadi helper and Anganwadi mini worker will be 4000 and 6000, respectively. The monthly salary of an Anganwadi worker will be 8000.

Candidates can directly apply for the vacant posts by clicking on this link. Interested candidates can also go through the official notification of Anganwadi Recruitment on the mentioned link. Candidates for these posts will be selected based on interviews.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here