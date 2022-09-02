Anganwadi Teacher, Helper Burn Genitals of a 3-year-old For Urinating in Knickers

A three-year-old boy studying in Godekere Aaganawadi daycare centre in Chikkanayakanahalli of Tumkuru district was petrified of going to school. The mother of the kid was shocked when she got to know the reason- the Anganwadi teacher and helper had lit a matchstick and burned his genitals and sides of his thighs. All because he was urinating in his knickers.

Apparently, the child was urinating in his shorts when in school, and to ‘teach him a lesson’ the teacher-helper duo devised this ‘way’. The boy has suffered burns on thigh and genitals. A complaint has been registered and District Child Rights Protection Unit visited the village. The officials have taken statements from the teacher and the helper along with the victim’s parents.

A notice has been issued to both the staff and they have been suspended immediately. Thankfully the kid is alright despite the burns that hurt. Chikkanayakanahalli police have continued the probe.

But the incident has created an uproar in the village. “After all, he is a 3-year-old boy. What do you expect from him? Some kids get trained early, some a bit late. Do they take such drastic steps for this? Doesn’t the teacher have any kids? Who gave her a job in anganwadi if she doesn’t know how to behave with toddlers? She could have raised the issue with parents who would have taken some extra care. This is completely unacceptable” said a furious Lakshmamma, senior citizen of the village.

