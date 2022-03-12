Anna University Admissions: Know TANCET 2022 Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Application Process

Anna University, Chennai has released the complete eligibility criteria for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 on tancet.annauniv.edu. Apart from the list of courses offered by the university, the official notification also carries the other universities and government-aided colleges that will offer admission based on the entrance exam.

While the date for registration commencement is yet to be announced, the university has confirmed that the application forms will only be available online. The notification carries the eligibility qualification required for admission into courses including MBA, ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan offered through TANCET.

TANCET 2022 Eligibility

To be eligible for applying to various engineering master’s courses (M.Tech and ME) offered through TANCET 2022, the candidate must have passed BTech/BE in the relevant subject.

For master courses in architecture, the eligibility criteria is a B.Arch degree or qualification of Associateship Examination of the Indian Institute of Architects) with valid registration with the Council of Architecture. For the M. Plan course, master’s degree holders in Geography, Economics, Sociology, Social with Community development specialization, and Rural Development are also eligible.

Candidates applying for TANCET 2022 for admission into MBA courses must have a bachelor’s or equivalent degree from a recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks. Candidates of the reserved category, however, have been given a relaxation of 5 per cent in the marks eligibility.

TANCET 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to TANCET 2022’s official website, tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on Register Now and sign up using details like name, date of birth, email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Log on to your account using the login credentials created during registration

Step 4: Candidates will have to pay the application fee before initiating the form filling process of TANCET 2022.

Step 5: After paying the application fee online, fill out the application form

Step 6: Cross-check the entered information before finally submitting your request

Step 7: Save a copy of the acknowledgment for future use or reference

TANCET 2022: Exam Pattern

TANCET 2022 exam pattern is expected to remain on its previous trend. The exam will likely be conducted in a two-hour-long pen-pencil mode test featuring a total of 100 questions of one mark each. The exam sections and questions, however, are dependent on the course the candidate is applying in. For every incorrect answer, a negative marking of 1/3rd marks is given to the candidate

