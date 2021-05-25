Anna University Begins Re-registration for November/December 2020 Exam

Anna University, Chennai, has begun the online registration process for re-exams. The students who had appeared for the November/ December 2020 exams between February and April this year can apply for the re-exams which will be held in June-July 2021. According to an official statement of the varsity, the students who did not register for November/December 2020 examinations will also be allowed to apply for the re-exams. For this, they need to visit the official website.

The students who want to appear in the re-exams can register themselves online till June 3 on the web portal of the Controller of Examinations (COE) of the university. However, the re-exam form can be submitted till June 5. According to the university’s statement, the students who have already registered for these examinations and paid the fees do not need to register again.

The students will have to a special one-time fee of Rs 5,000 along with usual examination fee for each paper in line with the university’s rules for those students who have exhausted the maximum period of study. “Other have to pay the normal fees for each paper," the university said.

Anna University re-registrations for November/December 2020 exam: How To Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of COE

Step 2: On the Student Login section, log in through registration number

Step 3: Open the registration preview form and verify the subjects printed on form. Students can make corrections in the form and send it by post to the COE office

Step 4: Pay the fees. It can be paid in online mode or in the form of a demand draft (DD) drawn in favour of COE. It can be sent along with the registration form to the COE office

Step 5: For future reference, take the printout of the preview form and acknowledgment received for the online payment

For solving the grievances of the students, the university has issued a contact number and an email id. One can contact on7010444623 and coewp2020@gmail.com. In view of COVID-19, the students have been requested not to visit the office of COE in person for any clarification or submission of preview form and DD.

