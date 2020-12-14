Anna University Final Semester Re-exam Results 2020 Declared at annauniv.edu; How to Check

The Anna University has announced re-exam results 2020 for terminal semester examinations. Those who appeared for the final semester exams 2020 can check their results by visiting the official website of Anna University at annauniv.edu. The Anna University final semester results have been declared for April/May 2020 re-examination.

According to Times of India, more than 20,000 students who missed final year exams owing to technical glitches took the online test for Anna University final semester re-exam 2020.

How to check Anna University final semester re-exam results 2020

Step 1: In the search box of Google, enter Anna University

Step 2: Select the link for the university website

Step 3: In the News section, click on the link for April/ May – Terminal Semester Examinations – Results. Following which, you will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Again click on the link for re-exam results

Step 5: Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in

Step 6: You can see re-exam result on your screen

Step 7: Give print command to take printout for future reference

The Anna University, in November, released the schedule for online undergraduate and postgraduate final year supplementary exams, which were held from November 17 to November 21. The exams were conducted for those who faced technical glitches in the papers held in the last week of September due to internet connectivity and disruption of electricity. Besides, students whose results were mentioned with WHRX were allowed to appear for the Anna University supplementary exams 2020.

The university conducted the papers in four slots, from 10 am to 5 pm. The weightage of the online tests was 30 per cent, pre-final semester exams of 50 per cent and internal exams of 20 per cent.

The Anna University final semester re-exam 2020 September online tests were held from September 24 to September 29. The papers were conducted online in view of the COVID-19 situation. Students could take the tests using laptops, smartphones, tablets or personal computers. The question paper carried two parts – Part A (15 questions) and Part B (25 questions).