Anna University Re-exam Results 2021 at annauniv.edu: How to Check Score

Anna University has declared the result for the re-examination today - August 27. The exam was held in April and May and the result has been announced now. Students can check their scores at annauniv.edu or coe1.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu, aucoe.annauniv.edu. Results for undergraduate as well as postgraduate exams are out including BTech, BE, MTech, ME, MCA, and MBA.

For many students, the website is not opening. While there is no official statement from the university, it seems that the website might have gone down due to the heavy load. Students need to keep their admit cards handy to check their results.

Anna University Results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the re-exam result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download

The re-examination was conducted for the students who appeared in the November-December 2020 examination in February-March-April. The exam was conducted in offline mode with COVID 19 protocol and SOP. The university will later issue the physical copy of the mark sheet. The result of the remaining exam will also be announced soon.

