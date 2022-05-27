Anna University Students to be Taught Industry-Oriented Courses, Collaborates With AICTE, L&T EduTech

Anna University, Chennai has signed a has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and L&T EduTech, a hybrid learning platform from Larsen & Toubro. The MoUs have been singed for completion of abridged industry-oriented courses to the students of Anna University and to offer a learning module to engineering students.

The learning modules offered by L&T EduTech will now be featured on the AICTE website and will be accessible to engineering students across the country. This will reinforce the students conceptual learning and expose them to the tenets of professional practice from an industry standpoint thus improving their employability quotient, the edtech said in its official press release.

Also read |IIM Ahmedabad Best B-School for Executive Courses, 2 Indian Colleges in Global Top 50: FT Ranking

Speaking at the ‘Academic Leadership Summit 2022’ hosted by L&T, AICTE’s Member Secretary, Professor Rajive Kumar referred to the pressing need for an industry-oriented curriculum to help young engineers to become more proficient. He also urged universities and autonomous institutions to use their autonomy to select and offer courses to enhance the technical knowledge and employability of engineering students.

Sabyasachi Das, Chief Executive, L&T EduTech said, “We are empowering our youngsters to be more productive, and better equipped to contribute to India’s growth story and thereby perpetuate L&T’s legacy of being nation builders.”

Read| Samagra Launches ‘Code for Gov-Tech’, Open Source GovTech Mentoring Course for Engineering Students

L&T EduTech offers courses under three verticals of college connect, professional and vocational skilling underpinned by robust assessment and certification processes, said the official press release. These courses are in line with the credit system for engineering and can fit into the existing semester pattern as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.