Anna University to Close TANCET 2021 Application Process on February 12, Apply at annauniv.edu
1-MIN READ

Anna University to Close TANCET 2021 Application Process on February 12, Apply at annauniv.edu

Representative image

Representative image

Applicants will be able to download the TANCET 2021 application form only if the registration is successfully completed.

The application window for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 will be closed tomorrow on February 12. Candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME / MTech / MArch / MPlan Degree Programmes through TANCET 2021 can apply for the same at https://www.annauniv.edu/. TANCET 2021 is being conducted by Anna University on the behalf of Government of Tamil Nadu to offer admission to various PG programmes at several participating institutes across the state. The registration process for the TANCET 2021commenced on January 19, 2021. Those who have not applied yet are advised to do the same at the earliest.

TANCET 2021 Important dates:

  • Start of the application process: January 19
  • Closing of the application window: February 12
  • Availability of TANCET 2021admit card: March 5
  • Date of exam: March 20 and 21
Steps to fill TANCET 2021 application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University athttps://www.annauniv.edu/Step 2: Go to the TANCET 2021 tab available on the homepageStep 3: Read the instructions carefully and go for TANCET 2021 registrationStep 4: Fill the required details, upload the documents and pay the application feeStep 5:Verify the details and submitStep 6: Download the filled TANCET 2021 application form

Applicants willbe able to download the TANCET 2021 application form only if the registration is successfully completed. If you can’t download the application form, check the status of your application and follow the instructions.

Direct link to fill TANCET 2021 application form

Particulars required while filling TANCET Registration Form 2021:

  • Valid email id and mobile number
  • Class 10 resgistration/roll number
  • Class 12 details
  • A recent passport size photograph in JPG format
  • Signature in black or blue ink on a white paper
In case of any queries or doubt, applicants can contact at +91-44-22358289 on working days or send mail to directorentrance@gmail.com.

The details of eligibility criteria, exam venue, exam date and time as well as syllabus are already uploaded on the website. Here is the direct link of TANCET 2021 information handout.


