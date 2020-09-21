Anna University to Conduct Final Year Exams 2020 from September 22, Check Schedule and Guildelines

Anna University has released the schedule for conducting the Final Year Exams 2020 for all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses on its official website annauniv.edu. The exam is going to be held from tomorrow, September 22.

The examination will be conducted in online mode due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students who have completed the registration process for the Anna University Final Year Exams 2020 can appear through their laptops, smartphones, tablets, or desktops. The last date for registration was September 17.

Anna University Final year exams 2020: How to check the Schedule

Step 1. Go to the official website annauniv.edu

Step 2. Click on the link ‘UG nad PG final semester exam- Time table’

Step 3. Select the UG or PG tab

Step 4. Click on the link provided with the course name

Step 6. See the time table and download it

Students can also check the time table by clicking on the link provided here

For UG courses - aucoe.annauniv.edu/ttam20finalsempdf/ch.html

For PG courses- aucoe.annauniv.edu/ttam20finalsempdf/chp.html

As per the official notice, the Anna University Final Year exam 2020 will be conducted through online mode and will have 30% weightage for the overall result of the theory course.

The 50% weightage will be concluded from the CGPA obtained in the pre-final semester and 20% from the marks obtained in the Internal Assessments conducted in the final semesters.

The guidelines for the Anna University Final Year exam 2020 has already been issued by the varsity. Candidates are advised to go through the guidelines at the earliest.

Click here to read the Anna University Final Year Exam 2020 Guidelines

Anna University Final Year Exams 2020: Important Guidelines

1. Students will have to log in to the portal at least 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

2. The students will not be allowed to log in after the 10 minutes of the commencement of the examination.

3. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes and the questions will be divide into two parts- Part A will have 15 questions and Part B will have 25 questions.

4. The timer will be set at the server and available at the top right corner of the screen.

5. The question paper will be available in two languages- English for the English medium and Tamil for Tamil medium students. There will be a toggle option to switch to any one of the languages.

6. It is mandatory to take Mock test for the examination. The username and password for the mock examination and final examination will be made available in the students’ SEMS/ARMS login - ACoE web portal.