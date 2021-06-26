Annamalai University Admissions 2021 Begin: Here's How to Apply

Chennai’s Annamalai University has released application forms for different on-campus courses including undergraduate, diploma, certificate, and postgraduate degrees. Aspiring candidates have two ways of submitting the form. One, opt for the online mode for which they will have to submit it on www.annamalaiuniversity.ac.in.

Aspirants can also submit applications in offline mode by submitting the form through offline mode, students will need to send the form to ‘the registrar, Annamalai University, Annamalainagar, 6008-002’. Offline applications can be submitted through registered or speed post, or in person. The last date for submitting the online application form is July 20, while the same for offline mode is July 29.

The application fees for any of the courses can be paid through debit card, net banking, credit card, or demand draft. The cost of one form depends on the course that you are applying for. There is a concession in fees for those belonging to the state of Tamil Nadu and a reserved category in some courses.

Annamalai University Admissions 2021: How to apply

In order to fill the form online, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit https://annamalaiuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a tab that reads, ‘Application-Online’. Click it

Step 3: From the dropdown menu, choose the course for which you want to apply for

Step 4: Register yourself for the course by submitting your personal details like name, Aadhaar number, valid email ID, phone number. Once you have filled all details accurately, hit the submit button

Step 5: Once registered, use your credentials to access the application form page

Step 6: Fill the application form with correct details and attach all relevant documents

Step 7: Pay the fees through an online mode and hit the submit tab

Step 8: Once the form is submitted, take a screenshot of the page and keep it safely for future reference

Those willing to submit the form in offline mode will have to fill the form and attach a copy of all the documents. They will also need to attach a demand draft of the application fee amount along with it.

