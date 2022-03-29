Annamalai University Distance Learning Courses Invalid, UGC Asks Students not to Take Admission

Annamalai University’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes are not approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the commission said in its latest notice. The Tamil Nadu-based university has been offering these courses “in gross violations of all conditions laid down under UGC" rules and regulations, the Commission said.

In an official notice dated March 25, UGC said that the “ODL programmes offered by the Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu without prior approval of UGC are invalid and the University is solely responsible for the career consequences of the students, if any, arising out of the same."

Also read| Sports to Design to Surgery: UGC Announces New UG, PG Courses Across Colleges

“No Higher Educational Institutions shall offer any Open and Distance Learning programmes and/or Online Programme and admit learners thereto unless it has been granted recognition by the Commission," the notice added.

The distance education courses at Annamalai University was recognised till the academic year 2014-15. No further recognition has been accorded to the varsity to offer any courses through its ODL, the UGC said.

Advertisement

The commission has further asked students and other stakeholders not to take admission in any ODL programmes offered by the varsity. “Taking admissions in such programmes may jeopardise the career of the students, in view of the absence of recognition of the programmes by the UGC," the notice stated.

Read| AICTE, UGC Warn Students Willing To Pursue Higher Studies In China

As per Annamalai University’s official website, it offers more than 200 programmes under its ODL and the courses are approved by the Distance Education Council of New Delhi. “All the programmes of study offered by the Directorate of Distance Education have the approval of the Distance Education Council, New Delhi. The Directorate is introducing BEd Programme through distance education mode from the year 2008-09 with the approval of National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi," the website says.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.