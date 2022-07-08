Another BJB College student in Odisha alleges ragging, files complaint

A student of BJB College in Bhubaneswar, Odisha registered a ragging complaint in the Badagada police station on Wednesday. Rudra Narayan Patra alleged that three to four students behaved inappropriately with him.

The second-year student alleged that he was assaulted and forced to do sit-ups. He further claimed that one of the bullies forcefully took his vehicle without his permission, but returned it to him after some time. An officer at Badagada police station was reported as saying by The New Indian Express, “We have received the complaint and have launched a probe into the matter. Initial investigation suggests it is not an incident of ragging as all of them are classmates but action will be taken if anyone is found to be involved in harassing and assaulting the boy.”

This incident has taken place just a few days after a student from the same college committed suicide. According to the police, the first-year student was found hanging inside the room of her hostel. She reportedly mentioned everything about the harassment in a suicide note except for revealing any names. The principal of the college, Niranjan Mishra said that no ragging incident was reported to him and even the deceased did not make any such complaint.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Home TK Behera stated that the government has asked the police to undertake a proper investigation into the matter. Even Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has sought a report from the Commissionerate of Police.

Since the day of her demise, the deceased’s parents have been protesting in front of the college. They are sitting on a hunger strike along with student organizations, state organizations, as well as college students.

