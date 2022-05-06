Another Covid Variant? Podcasts, Online Courses to Study About Viruses, How to Beat Them

Ever since outbreak of Covid-19, there have been many variants of the virus. The findings, published last in the journal Science of the Total Environment says that while Delta wiped out the variants that preceded it, Omicron has not eliminated the deadly variant which could re-emerge. As part of preparedness, and also for knowledge, there are various online courses and podcasts which teaches not only about Covid but several others viruses ranging from flu to Ebola.

Introduction to COVID-19: methods for detection, prevention, response and control - WHO

This self-paced course teachers applicants about coronavirus and its different variants. The impact which Covid can have ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) are included in this online programme. The course provides a general introduction not only about Covid-19, but also about emerging respiratory viruses.

Viruses & How to Beat Them: Cells, Immunity, Vaccines - Tel Aviv University

This course, available on edX, will teaches candidates about how the cells of our bodies work to keep us healthy. It will explore the different types of viruses including flu, AIDS and Ebola. It includes makeup of cell structures and their functions, what happens to our body when it is infected by viruses, how the immune system works and pros and cons of vaccination. The course is available for Rs 11,369 and is self-paced.

Prevention of COVID-19 and Other Respiratory Infections - SWAYAM

This porgramme by ICMR create awareness among the general public about the nature and spread of respiratory infectious diseases as well as their prevention and management. It also includes the type of infection it can cause like cold, cough, high fever and shortness of breath while in severe cases, patients may even have to be hospitalized and to avoid it. The course is taught by Dr Hemalatha R and Dr Raja Sriswan Mamidi of ICMR.

Mind Control: Managing Your Mental Health During COVID-19 - University of Toronto

As the name suggests, the course will provide a deeper understanding of the anxiety reaction as it relates to various aspects of our current life, ranging from our consumption of news to the way we talk to our children about this. It will also give clear strategies for managing and turning off the anxiety response at least for short periods. The programme is available on Coursera and will take approximately three hours to complete. It is available on Coursera.

COVID-19 Podcasts - University of Minnesota

Featuring 101 episodes so far, this podcast by the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), University of Minnesota features discussion and analysis on the latest Covid-19 developments by Dr Michael Osterholm and host Chris Dall. Right from impact on school reopening to mental health to preparedness and response, everything about the virus is covered in this podcast.

