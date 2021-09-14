Another NEET 2021 Aspirant from Tamil Nadu Dies by Suicide Fearing Failure in Exam

Kanimozhi K, a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 aspirant from Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district, has died of suicide over fear that she might not pass the medical entrance exam for which she appeared on Sunday.

She had topped the class 12 board exams. With high expectations that she would crack NEET 2021 too, Kanimozhi had told her father, Karunanidhi, that her performance in the exam could turn out to be below par.

Despite her father’s reassurances that the results would be positive, Kanimozhi had taken the extreme step, local police said.

The controversy over NEET has been deepening with continuing suicides by aspirants in Tamil Nadu. On the day of the exam on September 12, another NEET 2021 aspirant from Tamil Nadu, Dhanush from Salem had hung himself from the ceiling fan of his room over a similar fear that he might not pass the test.

The DMK government has been stridently opposing the medical test. On Monday, the DMK passed a Bill in the Assembly to urge the Centre to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET, a poll promise from the party ahead of the recent state elections.

NEET has been scrapped in the state on grounds that it is discriminatory to rural medical aspirants. A resolution has been moved by the AIADMK government to abolish NEET. It was headed by Edappadi Palaniswami. However, the move did not elicit the expected result, that is, NEET 2021.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

