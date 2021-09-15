Another NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide, Death Toll at 3, Tamil Nadu CM Says will Fight to Abolish NEET

After two NEET 2021 aspirants died by suicide, anther girl who appeared for the medical entrance on September 12 died by suicide, thus taking the death toll to three. With the incident seeing a repeat, Chief Minister M K Stalin vowed to continue the legal fight to remove the medical entrance. Hours after her death, the Chief Minister assured students and parents that there would be no compromise in the legal struggle to fully remove NEET.

Pointing to the passage of a Bill in the Assembly on September 13, Stalin said, “Right from the beginning, we are opposing NEET, which is shattering the dreams of Tamil Nadu students to pursue medical education. We have started a legal struggle in full swing with the passing of the Bill, supported by all parties, barring the BJP.”

He said there would be no compromise till NEET is removed by getting the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind to the Bill, which provides for admission to medical courses based on the Class XII marks.

The Chief Minister said that a slew of incidents, including impersonation, sale of question papers and dishonest practices in coaching centres continued to expose that NEET is not a test to judge eligibility. “Our government is continuing to take all steps to remove NEET, which is ruining equality in education,” he said.

“Let us stop the tragedy of ending one life’s for the sake of life saving medical education. Let us drive out NEET through legal struggle,” Stalin added.

Meanwhile, AIADMK demanded the ruling DMK stop its “political drama” over NEET, the ruling party targeted the Centre again, saying that the national test was a “conspiracy” and asserted that suicide is not a solution for it.

Earlier, a 17-year old girl, Kanimozhi died by suicide in a village near Jayankondam in Ariyalur District. Prior to that, Dhanush, the son of a farmer, died by suicide on September 12, hours before taking the test.

(with inputs from PTI)

