Another Student Claims JEE Main Result Changed, Moves Delhi HC Against NTA

Another Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main candidate has moved a petition in the Delhi High Court alleging that her engineering entrance exam result was changed after being announced. So far at least three such cases have come to light. The latest case was filled by a student whose application for JEE Advanced was rejected. The petitioner claimed that she scored 99.92 in session 1 and 99.89 in session 2, thus her overall tally is well above the qualifying mark of 88.41 for the general category, however, when she attempted to apply for JEE Advanced, her application was not accepted, with the disclaimer message “invalid application number” flashing on the online portal, reported The New Indian Express.

“The petitioner is being wrongly precluded from applying for the JEE (Advanced) examination, despite having secured more than the cut-off score, due to a technical glitch,” said the petitioner’s lawyer, Kaustubh Shukla.

Alleging that the website later changed the petitioner’s application number, Shukla added that the original application ID can be substantiated by the admit card and score card issued in the petitioner’s name.

However, the counsel for the National Testing Agency contested the petitioner’s claims and stated that her final score was 68.92 which is much less than the cut-off.

The single judge bench of the Delhi High Court, after hearing the arguments, allowed the petitioner to register for the JEE (Advanced) but stated that it would like to examine the electronic records and the response/answer sheets.

The NTA has been directed to remain present with electronic and physical records to assist the court in the case during the next hearing tomorrow, August 18.

It is not the only case of alleged error in marks of a JEE student. Another candidate who moved a petition in the Delhi HC alleged that his score card was changed. The candidate claimed that he scored 99.23 percentile score in the first and 99.47 percentile in the second attempt of the engineering entrance exam. However, his score was later changed to 77 percentile, making him ineligible for the JEE Advanced exam.

