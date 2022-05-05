Anti-NEET Bill: What is The Bill & How Will it Impact Medical College Admissions?

The anti-NEET Bill aims to exempt students from taking admission to medical colleges on basis of the national-level competitive exam — National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). It was introduced by the Tamil Nadu government for students hailing from their region.

The government is looking for another entry gateway for medical aspirants and had proposed students can also be admitted to medical colleges based on class 12 scores. This will “ensure social justice and protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated against admission to medical education programmes," it had said.

Why Tamil Nadu Against NEET?

The Tamil Nadu government claimed that NEET is not the right way to assess students. It alleged that only kids from affluent families who can afford coaching are being aided by NEET. It also alleged that having a central level exam when syllabus varies from state to state is unfair and puts students under a lot of pressure.

The state government had formed the AK Rajan committee to conducted a state-wide survey and filed the report. The committee report titled ‘Impact of NEET on Medical Admissions in Tamil Nadu’ supported the state’s stance of NEET not being the ideal way of admissions.

As per the 165-page report, fewer kids from rural and urban poor families made it to medical colleges after introduction of NEET. While the rural students maintained an average of 61.45 per cent in the pre-NEET admission, it fell down to 49.91 per cent in 2020-21 after NEET was introduced. On the other hand, urban students who fared 38.55 per cent average in the pre-NEET rose to 50.09 per cent in 2020-21 in the post-NEET, the report revealed.

The report further stated that students who have got through NEET and enrolled in medical courses, performed poorly than those enrolled based on class 12 marks. It also said that the syllabus of the entrance test is skewed towards CBSE syllabus and hence a disadvantage for government school kids. They are also unable to enroll into coaching centres due to financial problems.

Timeline of the Anti-NEET Bill

DMK forms report on NEET disadvantages: Exempting NEET was part of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government’s election promise. After coming to power, it conducted the survey. The report stated that the state government can immediately take legal action to cancel the exam. A separate law can be enacted to repeal the NEET. However, the President of India’s approval is required.

Formulates Bill, sends to state governor: The state government sent the anti-NEET bill to the Governor R N Ravi which CM Stalin later informed was sent to the union government. It was sent for presidential assent. Retired Justice AK Rajan had earlier told News18.com that there is a “prohibition for the Central government to establish and regulate Universities. Only the state governments have the power to do that. According to the legal amendment brought in 2007, NEET can be exempted from the examination. Modern Dental College decision came in 2016, in that, the Supreme Court justice bench consisting of five judges cleared that entry 66 lists and does not include an admission of students into universities. It comes only under entry 25."

Governor returns Bill to scrap NEET: The governor returned the Bill to scrap NEET to the TN government.

CM Stalin to forward another bill: CM MK Stalin is forwarded another bill seeking exemption from NEET for the state students. In a meeting by DMK, it was unanimously decided to send the Bill again to the governor to get approval from the president.

Stalin claims Bill Sent to Centre: As part of our struggle for NEET exemption, in the next step, we should jointly take all efforts to insist the Centre for Presidential assent for the bill, Stalin told TN Assembly.

What will happen if it is passed?

If the anti-NEET Bill is approved by the president and passed by centre, the national level medical entrance test would not considered as the only way to get admission to medial colleges.

Like in case of engineering, states could hold state-level entrance exams as well as consider class 12 as the entry-gateway for admissions. Tamil Nadu has so far suggested that class 12 marks of state-board / central board exams could be considered while admitting students. While admitting students in medical colleges, there is a state and central level quota where only 15% of seats are offered centrally and rest are for students from the region.

Centre Trying to Make NEET low stake

After several cases of suicide and push from Tamil Nadu government, the union govt too is considering to make NEET a low-stake exam. As of this year, the NTA had removed the upper age limit to appear for NEET. Earlier, students had complained that having only one exam a year and fewer colleges makes cracking NEET tougher. Lifting the upper age will now allow more medical aspirants to prepare and sit for the exam.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health had conducted discussions to hold the medical entrance exam twice a year. This proposal, however, had not been implemented this year, however, the talks on holding the exam more than once a year are still on. A final decision is yet to be taken.

