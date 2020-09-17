AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020: Exam Date Announced at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in; Details

Andhra Pradesh Sachivalayam recruitment process for various posts in village and ward secretariats is announced to be held from September 20. Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has announced the date in a virtual review meeting with all district collectors, Superintendents of Police and other officers.

A total of 10,56,931 candidates have applied for 16,208 vacancies, available for various posts like Panchayat Secretary, Village Revenue Officer, ANM/Multi-Purpose Health Assistant (Female), Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant etc. Candidates can check the complete notification here.

According to the statement of AP Panchayat Raj Minister, there will be fourteen exams conducted in seven days at 2,221 centres in the morning, while it will be held at 1,068 centres in the afternoon. He also informed that the exams will be conducted carefully with COVID protocol in mind. All the centres will have isolation rooms for candidates who are corona positive and invigilators in theses rooms will wear PPE kits to avoid COVID transmission.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted in the second week of August. However, it was postponed owing to COVID-19 situation in the state. The admit card for AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment has already been released on the official website at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in and around 10 lakh candidates have downloaded the hall tickets till now.

AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment 2020 Admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to official website here.

Step 2: Click on the link of Download Hall Ticket

Step 3: Enter the required detail

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the admit card and take the print out

The AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment will be done through written exam followed by an interview. The candidates who will be able to qualify the exam will be called for further process. The AP Grama Sachivalayam recruitment was introduced by YSRCP government in 2019 to avail all government services at the village or the grass-root level.