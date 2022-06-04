AP 10th Result 2022 at beap.gov.in: Websites to Check Score, Know Passing Marks

Nearly 6 lakh students will be getting their board exam results today. The Andhra Pradesh Board or the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will be announcing the AP SSC results at 11 am today. The results will be out via a press conference. Soon after the ceremonial announcement, a link will be activated at the official website to check the score.

Since a large number of students will be checking their scores, the BSE AP has decided to release the result at more than one websites. The result will be available at News18.com as well. To check the result with News18.com directly, students need to fill the form given below using the roll number, date of birth etc as mentioned on their hall ticket

Students can also get their results at other official websites. Since the result will be announced in online mode and a print out of the online result will act as a provisional marksheet, it is critical for students to go to only trustworthy resources. Here is a list of websites students can refer to –

— bie.ap.gov.in

— results.bie.ap.gov.in

— sakshieducation.com

— results.eenadu.net

— andhrajyothi.com

— www.manabadi.com

— vidyavision.com

— schools9.com

— examresults.ap.nic.in

— visalaandhra.com

— results.shiksha

— results.prajasakti.com

— examresults.net

— indiaresults.com

— bse.ap.gov.in

— bseap.org

— manabadi.co.in

— rtgs.ap.gov.in

— results.apcfss.in

— bieap.gov.in

Students can check their results via mobile apps including

— Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect

— AP Fiber TV

— People’s First Mobile App

Checking the result along is not enough. Students also need to verify it and ensure its correct. Several sections to check in online result include –

— Totaling

— Grades and Marks in Sync

— Personal Details

— Spellings

In case of any error, students will have to get in touch with the authorities at the earliest. Apart from school authorities, students can check with their respective school principals.

To pass the AP 10th exams, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks. For the past two years, all students who are registering for AP SSC are being promoted to the next class with 100 per cent pass percentage. While in 2020, no exams were held in 2021 despite exams a grace marks policy was followed and all students were promoted. This year, the pass percentage is expected to go down.

