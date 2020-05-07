AP CET 2020: Andhra Pradesh State Council Releases Revised Date Sheets at apsche.org

AP CET 2020 | The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the revised examination schedule for various AP Common Entrance Test 2020 examination on Thursday. The date sheet for AP EAMCET 2020, AP LAWCET 2020, AP EdCET 2020, AP ICET 2020, AP ECET 2020, AP PGECET 2020 and AP PECET 2020 was released the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education on its official website apsche.org.

Candidates who are preparing for the upcoming examinations can check the revised AP CET 2020 date sheet via direct link.

Here is the revised date sheet:

1. The AP Engineering Common Entrance test 2020 or AP ECET 2020 wil be held on July 24. Direct

2. The AP Integrated Common Entrance test 2020 or AO ICET 2020 is scheduled for July 25

3. The AP Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 or AP EAMCET 2020 will begin from July 27 and go on till July 31.

4. The AP PGECET 2020 or AP Post Graduation Engineering Common Entrance test 2020 will be conducted between August 2 to August 4.

5. The AP Education Common Entrance test 2020 or AP EDCET will take place on August 5.

6. The AP Law and PG Law Common Entrance test 2020 or AP LAWCET 2020 is scheduled for August

7. The AP PECET (Field test only) will be conducted from August 7 to August 9.

This comes a day after the board officials had revised the AP CET 2020 application form submission date. Now, candidates who are willing to sit for the entrance examination can fill up the application form till May 20. Earlier, the last date was May 7.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365