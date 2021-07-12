AP CET Revised Exam Scheduled Released, to Begin from August 19

The Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test (AP CET) 2021 exam date for various entrance examinations has been revised by the state government and released on its official website. As per the latest schedule, the exams will begin with AP EAMCET on August 19 and end with AP LAWCET on September 22. The last date for submitting the application form for AP CET without paying the late fees is July 25.

The Andhra Pradesh’s State Council of Higher Education conducts the AP CET for students who want to take admission in different undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The exams are also held for those seeking admission in agricultural, engineering, and pharmacy. The aspirants appearing for AP EAMCET, should be from the science stream.

AP CET exam dates 2021:

AP Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (EAMCET) - August 19 to 25

AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) - September 17 and 18

AP Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) - September 19

AP Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) - September 21

AP Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) - September 21 to 30

AP LAWCET- September 22

Those who have registered for any of these exams must keep a regular check on the website. Other details regarding the exam, including paper pattern, marking scheme, will be released on the official website.

The authorities will be releasing the admit card for the exam a few days ahead of it. The hall ticket will include all details, including name, roll number, exam venue, exam guidelines, and exam duration among other things. The candidates will need their login credentials to download this document. No person will be allowed to appear for the exam without presenting the hall ticket.

